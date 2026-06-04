US' Rubio says he expects news 'pretty soon' on $400M Ukraine aid package

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Washington is finalizing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, with an official announcement expected shortly.

"That's going through the interagency process right now," Rubio told a Senate committee, adding that he expects "news on that pretty soon."

The funding, authorized under the 2026 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, allows the Pentagon to procure equipment and ammunition directly from US defense contractors.

Although Congress approved the aid in December, the release faced delays.

Rubio's comments follow his previous assertions that US support for Kyiv remains "unimpeded" by the ongoing regional conflict with Iran.

Members of Congress and press reports have said US stocks of some munitions are running low due to the Iran war.

The roughly $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, approved by Congress, allocated $400 million for Ukraine in 2026 and an additional $400 million in 2027 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.