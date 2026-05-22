US House Republicans cancel vote on resolution limiting Trump’s Iran war powers

US House Republican leaders on Thursday canceled a vote on a resolution to curb President Donald Trump's war powers in Iran after Republicans appeared close to losing the measure due to members' absence.

Democrats have repeatedly pushed votes in both the House and Senate to limit Trump's war powers, with the effort gradually gaining more Republican backing in recent weeks.

The resolution was introduced by New York Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Top House Democrats criticized Republicans for canceling the vote, accusing the GOP-controlled House of siding with the Trump administration and blocking bipartisan legislation that would have required Trump to end the Middle East conflict.

The canceled House vote came after Trump said earlier this week that he believes the US campaign against Iran has received strong public support.





