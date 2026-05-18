US citizens exposed to Ebola amid Congo outbreak: Report

At least six Americans were exposed to the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, though it remains unclear whether any were infected, CBS News reported Sunday.

Sources said three of the Americans had high-risk exposure to the virus, including one who showed symptoms, while it remains unclear whether they are still in Congo.

The exposures were first reported by health news organization STAT.

The World Health Organization declared this week the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, with at least 80 suspected deaths reported as of Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were more than 300 suspected Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo as of Sunday, including eight laboratory-confirmed infections reported this year.

The CDC said it is supporting interagency partners coordinating the safe evacuation of a small number of Americans directly affected by the Ebola outbreak.

"At this time, the risk to the American public remains low," the CDC said Sunday, adding that it is closely monitoring the outbreak and has systems in place to respond rapidly to potential public health threats.



