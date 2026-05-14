US Senate minority leader accuses Trump of damaging US standing with ‘illegal war’ against Iran

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed on Thursday President Donald Trump over an "illegal war" with Iran, arguing that the conflict has weakened America's global standing, strained military resources and emboldened US adversaries.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said the conflict has already cost American taxpayers at least $29 billion.

"America's reputation on the world stage has been further tarnished. American munitions stockpiles are shrinking at a time when we need them to deter other aggressors around the world," Schumer said.

He questioned the Trump administration's objectives and argued that geopolitical rivals such as China are benefiting from the situation.

"The American people may not be benefiting from Trump's war, but our competitors, our rivals across the globe certainly are," he said.

"As Trump drags America's reputation through the mud, China now presents itself as a source of stability and reason on the world stage."

The Democratic leader also referenced reports alleging planned Chinese arms sales to Iran and warned that Beijing could become more aggressive toward Taiwan as US military attention and resources are directed elsewhere.

"If we want to make sure America stays on top, we need to end Trump's illegal war soon as possible," he said.

Schumer said Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the US against continued support for Taiwan during the Thursday meeting with Trump in Beijing.

"Xi Jinping has already threatened to 'collide, or even clash' with the United States if we continue our support for Taiwan," Schumer said. "Trump apparently didn't say anything in response. He was just mute."

"For the sake of democracy and the stability of the global economy, Trump must not sell out Taiwan," he added.





