US opposes Israeli annexation of West Bank, diplomat tells UN

A US diplomat reaffirmed Friday that the US opposes Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank and remains committed to pursuing peace and stability in the region.

Speaking during an Arria-formula session at the UN headquarters, Ambassador Jeff Bartos, the US representative for UN Management and Reform, said Washington continues to work closely with regional and international partners to advance security and prosperity in the Middle East.

"The United States remains committed to working in close partnership with Israel and key Arab nations and the international community to bring peace, prosperity, security and dignity to the region," Bartos told diplomats and Security Council members.

Bartos said the Trump administration opposes unilateral Israeli annexation of territory in the occupied West Bank and emphasized the importance of regional stability.

"As President (Donald) Trump has made clear, the United States opposes Israeli annexation of the West Bank," he said. "Stability in the West Bank is vital for Israel's security and aligns with our goal of achieving peace in the region."

He added that US officials remain engaged in ongoing discussions with international partners aimed at improving security conditions in the territory.

"We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank," Bartos said.

The US diplomat also condemned violence targeting civilians, regardless of the perpetrators.

"We condemn terrorism or criminal violence by any party against any resident in the West Bank," he said.

Bartos said the US continues to support efforts toward a future in which Palestinians and Israelis can coexist peacefully.

"Furthermore, the United States will continue to work toward a future in which the people in the West Bank and Gaza live in freedom and prosperity and at peace with Israel," he said.

The meeting was organized by the Permanent Missions of Denmark, France, Greece, Latvia and the UK to provide Security Council members an opportunity to hear testimony on the challenges affecting Palestinians living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.