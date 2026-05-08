Trump says 3 Navy destroyers exited Strait of Hormuz 'under fire,' will rejoin blockade

Three US Navy destroyers were able to transit through the Strait of Hormuz "under fire" without suffering any direct hits and will now rejoin the US blockade on the critical waterway, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump said the ships were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones but were able to intercept the sorties.

"Three world class American destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats," he said on his Truth Social platform.

"Our three destroyers, with their wonderful crews, will now rejoin our naval blockade, which is truly a 'wall of steel,'" he added.

US Central Command earlier confirmed its forces intercepted "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defense strikes" as US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

No US assets were struck as three US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes," it added.