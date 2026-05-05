Trump policy coverage dominates Pulitzer Prize winners

The Pulitzer Prizes this year honoured multiple works examining the impact of policies by US President Donald Trump.



Pulitzer administrator Marjorie Miller said during the announcement on Monday that much of the coverage had centred on controversial topics of the year, including immigration policy, sharp cuts to US development aid and reporting on files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



The Washington Post was awarded for its reporting on the impact of the Trump administration's restructuring of federal agencies. The New York Times won for investigations that uncovered how Trump used his power to financially benefit his family. Journalists at the Chicago Tribune were recognized for their coverage of operations by US immigration authorities in the city.



Awards were also given for reporting on artificial intelligence, a deadly flood in the US state of Texas and destruction in Gaza.



A special citation went to Julie K Brown of the Miami Herald for her 2017–18 investigations into Epstein and the abuse of young women.



Miller said the awards also underscored a commitment to press freedom at a time of growing pressure on media, pointing to restrictions on access to the White House and Pentagon as well as legal action taken by the president against news outlets.



The Pulitzer Prizes are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards in journalism and are also given for achievements in literature, music and theatre.



