US APPEALS COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMPS IMMIGRATION DETENTION POLICY

A US federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration cannot detain immigrants indefinitely without providing a bond hearing, marking a significant legal setback for its immigration enforcement agenda.

The decision, issued by a unanimous three-judge panel that included a judge appointed by President Donald Trump, found that the government's interpretation of detention authority would have sweeping and harmful consequences.

"The government's interpretation…would send a seismic shock through our immigration detention system and society, straining our already overcrowded detention infrastructure, incarcerating millions, separating families, and disrupting communities," the panel wrote.

Immigration detention facilities operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have faced increasing scrutiny amid reports of overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

US Rep. Pramila Jayapal praised the ruling, calling it a critical step in defending constitutional protections.

In a statement, Jayapal pointed to a sharp rise in immigration detention under the administration, noting that the detained population reached 70,000 individuals on a single day in January.

She also cited reports of worsening conditions in custody, including inadequate food and water, medical neglect and overcrowding.

"The number of deaths in detention has soared as a result of the inhumane conditions, with an unprecedented 47 deaths occurring in ICE custody since Trump came into office in January 2025," she said.

Jayapal argued that the administration "has completely disregarded" the Due Process clause of the US Constitution in implementing this mass detention policy across the country.