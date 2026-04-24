Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by 3 weeks, says Trump after direct talks at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing behind him, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 23, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks following ambassador-level direct talks at the White House.

"The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS," Trump said in a statement after hosting ambassadors from both countries in the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump described the meeting as "very successful," adding that Washington would work with Lebanon to help "protect itself" from the Hezbollah group.

"I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun," he added, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname.

Trump later told reporters at the White House that the leaders will "most likely" visit the White House during the three-week ceasefire period.

"We had a great conversation. And I think it's the beginning of something very important," he said.

Asked if peace between the two countries could happen this year, Trump responded by saying that there is a "great chance."

But he later added that "Israel is going to have to defend itself, if they're shot at, and they will. I would never say that they can't."

The meeting was the second between Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter in as many weeks amid a tenuous ceasefire. The countries, which lack formal diplomatic relations, held their first round of talks in more than 30 years on April 14 at the State Department.

The US-brokered 10-day ceasefire, which went into effect on April 16, had been slated to expire on Sunday.

More than 2,200 people have been killed and over 1 million displaced by expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. The attacks have continued despite the April 16 ceasefire.







