2 teenagers killed, 5 injured in North Carolina shooting: Reports

Two teenagers on Monday were killed and five others injured after a fight escalated into gunfire at a public park next to a middle school in Winston-Salem in the US state of North Carolina, authorities said, according to media reports.

Authorities were first notified of a fight on Monday morning, and as they were heading to the scene, they received updates that shots had been fired and multiple people had been hit, Police Captain Kevin Burns said in a news conference, a report by CNN said.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Erubey Romero Medina, in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound. Deeper inside the park, they found 16-year-old Daniel Jimenez Millian, who had also been shot. Both were declared dead at the scene.

In addition to the fatalities, five other teens aged 14-19 were injured, with conditions ranging from serious to minor, the report added.

Officials did not release their names but said the group included four girls and one boy.

Investigators are still working to determine each person's involvement. Early findings suggest that some of those wounded may have also participated in the shooting.

Police have not initially taken any suspects into custody, and authorities said that the investigation is still ongoing.