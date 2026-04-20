UN Ambassador Waltz says US will ‘never take approach of trust’ toward Iran

The US is "never going to take an approach of trust" toward Iran, UN Ambassador Mike Waltz said Sunday, just as American officials headed to Pakistan for the second round of talks to end the war.

"Any deal that comes out of this will have to absolutely be verifiable and be enforceable," Waltz said during a program on CBS News.

He said detailed talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency would play a crucial role in verifying that Iran complies with any agreement.

President Donald Trump confirmed that US officials would head to Pakistan for discussions with Iran, while Iranian state media indicated that Tehran has not yet decided whether it will participate.

When asked if the upcoming meeting would simply outline US demands or involve extended negotiations, Waltz said he expects it to build on the terms the vice president proposed in the first round of talks.

The initial round of talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12, led by Vice President JD Vance, did not produce an agreement.

Waltz said the US is witnessing an unprecedented level of engagement with Iran, highlighted by the vice president's direct involvement, as well as ongoing ceasefire discussions between Israel and Lebanon.

He added that Iran's economy is in severe decline and that the country is more diplomatically isolated than ever before, particularly at the UN.

According to Waltz, Iran lacks leverage, and the US believes it will ultimately return to negotiations and abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

When asked about the importance of Vance's involvement, Waltz said "the vice president leading shows the level of engagement from the US side — that we are absolutely serious."