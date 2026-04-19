At least 8 children killed in shooting in Louisiana, US

At least eight children were killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting in the US state of Louisiana, local police said Sunday.

Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon said officers responded to the shooting just after 6 am (1100GMT), following a domestic disturbance call.

The age of the deceased ranged from one to 14 years, he said, adding that the incident involved at least 10 individuals across four separate locations.

The suspect attempted to flee by carjacking a vehicle and driving to neighboring Bossier City, where police located and shot him dead.

Bordelon said Shreveport police officers pursued the suspect's vehicle into Bossier, where three officers discharged their firearms, killing him. He said investigators believe the suspect was the only person who opened fire at the locations.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux described the attack as "maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had," adding: "It's a terrible morning."

No immediate information was available about the condition of the injured.