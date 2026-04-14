US “piracy” in the Strait of Hormuz: Blockade escalates tensions

The United States, drawn into the Iran conflict alongside Israel, is once again pushing the world toward a new crisis. Unable to achieve its objectives on the battlefield and walking away from negotiations, Washington has now turned to imposing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Former President Donald Trump announced that oil tankers could be targeted.

The conflict, which escalated on February 28, has once again reached a deadlock in the strategic waterway. A 21-hour meeting held in Pakistan between Iranian and US officials failed to produce any agreement. After failing to secure its demands both militarily and diplomatically, the US administration signaled a blockade of the strait. Trump stated that the decision was finalized at 17:00 (Turkey time).

NAVAL TENSIONS RISE

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced plans to monitor and potentially restrict maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports. While US forces said they would not fully block ships passing through the strait, the move was widely seen as a show of force.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy responded by publishing designated "safe routes" for vessels, warning that certain central areas of the strait were "dangerous" due to potential naval mines. Meanwhile, the US Navy released its own operational routes, further escalating tensions. Trump also stated that Iranian vessels could be targeted.

EXPERTS: "VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW"

The Strait of Hormuz, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, is approximately 50 kilometers wide at its entrance and narrows to about 33 kilometers at its tightest point. Iranian officials warned that any blockade attempt could be considered an act of war and a violation of the current ceasefire.

Tehran described the US move as "piracy," while experts argued that such a blockade would violate international maritime law. The US has previously imposed similar blockades in regions such as Cuba and Venezuela.

EUROPE REJECTS US PLAN

Although Trump suggested that other countries would support the blockade, no such backing has materialized. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Britain does not support the move. Germany also signaled it would not participate. French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to host a conference aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the strait.



IRAN WARNS OF RETALIATION

Iranian officials dismissed US proposals regarding a new legal framework for the Strait of Hormuz involving American oversight. Deputy Speaker Ali Nikzad said Tehran rejected the idea outright.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's parliamentary National Security Commission, described US threats as unrealistic and a "bluff," warning that such actions could be considered acts of war. "We have cards we have not yet played," he said, signaling potential retaliation. Iran also indicated that regional ports could become targets.



NUCLEAR DISPUTE CONTINUES

The issue of uranium enrichment remained a key sticking point in negotiations. Reports suggest discussions are ongoing, with Iranian officials indicating a willingness to dilute highly enriched uranium.

However, Israeli media claimed that Washington demanded Iran halt enrichment activities for up to 20 years in exchange for lifting certain sanctions and releasing frozen funds—an offer Tehran has not accepted.



PRESSURE ON CHINA

Roughly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz. About 86% of the oil transported through the strait is destined for Asian markets, with China accounting for the largest share at 31%.

Since early March, Iran has reportedly shipped 58 million barrels of oil from Kharg Island, with over 90% going to China. According to US media, the blockade strategy may be aimed at pressuring Beijing to push Iran back to the negotiating table.



CALLS FOR TRUMP'S REMOVAL GROW

Tensions have also spilled into domestic and religious debates. A public exchange between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV has intensified, with the Pope criticizing war rhetoric and emphasizing the need for peace.

Meanwhile, some evangelical figures in the US have controversially compared Trump to Jesus. Reports also suggest that certain military figures framed the conflict in apocalyptic, biblical terms.

Former CIA Director John Brennan joined calls for Trump's removal from office, arguing he is unfit to serve. He cited the 25th Amendment as a possible mechanism, noting that more than 70 Democratic members of Congress have supported discussions around its use.



ISRAEL LOSES KEY EUROPEAN ALLY

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's political dominance appears to be ending, with opposition leader Péter Magyar claiming victory after most votes were counted.

Analysts suggest Orbán's departure could weaken Israel's position within the European Union, where Hungary had been one of its strongest supporters. Observers also note that Orbán frequently vetoed EU consensus decisions, particularly regarding Russia.