Trump administration’s move to roll back environmental rules hindered by MAHA: Report

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is holding back dozens of approvals for "forever chemicals" under Administrator Lee Zeldin, amid concerns they could provoke backlash from Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) activists, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing anonymous sources.

The MAHA movement, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advocates reducing chemicals in the US food supply. While aligned with Republicans, its supporters have reportedly challenged some policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The report said that the delay contrasts with the administration's broader push to roll back environmental regulations.

Zeldin has reportedly moved to undo dozens of rules described by the EPA as the largest deregulatory effort in US history, while easing controls and accelerating approvals for other chemicals.

Before taking office, he had pledged to clear a backlog of PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, approvals from the Joe Biden era.

PFAS used in products like nonstick cookware, firefighting foam, and semiconductors, are known as "forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment. Research has linked them to cancer, immune issues, infertility, and other health risks.

The pending decisions reportedly include about a dozen new PFAS, some proposed under Biden. The EPA is also reviewing rules for dozens of existing PFAS chemicals, which would set usage limits and safety requirements if finalized.





