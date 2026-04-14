FBI RAIDS HOME OF SUSPECT LINKED TO ATTACK ON OPENAI CEOS HOME

FBI raids home of suspect linked to attack on OpenAI CEO's home

The FBI on Monday raided the Texas home of a suspect who is accused of an attack on the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last week, Director Kash Patel said.

"This morning, the FBI and partners conducted an operation in Texas, related to a subject in custody allegedly in connection with the attack on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home on Friday morning," Patel said on US social media company X.

Patel thanked FBI agents, intelligence teams and partner organizations for their coordination in the case.

A suspect, later identified as Daniel Moreno-Gama, was arrested Friday after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco residence of Altman.

A spokesperson from OpenAI said the 20-year-old Moreno-Gama also made threats at the company's San Francisco headquarters.





