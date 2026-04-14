Canada’s Mark Carney secures Liberal majority after by-elections

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals secured a majority government after winning all three by-elections held Monday.

The Liberals will control 174 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons, giving Carney greater freedom to pursue his political priorities, according to local broadcaster CBC.

With this majority, Carney can pass legislation without support from opposition parties and avoid calling a federal election until 2029.

The center-left party has also gained seats in recent months after four Conservative lawmakers and one New Democratic Party member crossed the floor.

This marks the first time in Canada that a governing majority has been achieved through a combination of by-elections and defections to the ruling party.

The result marks a dramatic reversal for the Liberals, who had been expected to lose last year's federal election, with polls showing former leader Justin Trudeau had become deeply unpopular before stepping down after nearly a decade in office.

However, tensions with US President Donald Trump appeared to shift voter support away from the right-wing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

In a statement congratulating the three newly elected Liberal lawmakers, the prime minister said that voters "have placed their trust in our new government's plan."

"We will build a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair; not just for some, most of the time, but for all, all of the time," Carney said.