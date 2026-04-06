US Secret Service investigates gunfire near White House

The US Secret Service said it is investigating reports of gunfire near Lafayette Park, north of the White House in Washington, DC, after officers responded to the area overnight Saturday, shortly after midnight.

A thorough search of the park and surrounding area found no suspect, said the agency-which is tasked with keeping the president and other top officals safe-adding that no injuries were reported.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the investigation was being done jointly with the DC Metropolitan Police Department and US Park Police, with authorities seeking a possible vehicle and a person of interest.

Road closures were put in place in the area following the incident but were lifted later, Guglielmi said on US social media company X.

The Secret Service said White House operations remained normal throughout, though a heightened security posture was put in place.