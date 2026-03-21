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News Americas US temporarily authorizes sale of Iranian oil stranded at sea to ease global supply pressures

US temporarily authorizes sale of Iranian oil stranded at sea to ease global supply pressures

The US Treasury has authorized the sale of Iranian oil already stranded at sea, aiming to ease supply pressures and curb prices. Officials say the limited move could release about 140 million barrels into global markets.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published March 21,2026
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US TEMPORARILY AUTHORIZES SALE OF IRANIAN OIL STRANDED AT SEA TO EASE GLOBAL SUPPLY PRESSURES

The US Treasury Department issued a temporary authorization Friday permitting the sale of Iranian oil stranded at sea, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent said sanctioned Iranian oil was being "hoarded" by China at discounted prices, and unlocking the supply would bring approximately 140 million barrels to global markets.

"We will be using the Iranian barrels against Tehran to keep the price down," he said.

The short-term authorization is "strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production," he said, framing the move as a way to relieve temporary supply pressures caused by the war with Iran.