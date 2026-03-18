US says over 7,800 targets hit in Iran as operation continues

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said it has struck more than 7,800 targets inside Iran, including dozens of naval vessels, as part of an ongoing operation, which began last month.

According to a fact sheet from CENTCOM, the US has damaged or destroyed more than 120 vessels.

The US military said a wide range of air, naval and ground systems have been employed in the operation, including strategic bombers, fighter aircraft, drones and missile defense systems.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

A total of 13 US service members have been killed, and about 200 others were injured since the operation began.