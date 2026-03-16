Powerful storm places over 100M people under weather alerts across US

More than 100 million people across the US are under severe weather alerts as a powerful storm system with heavy snow and strong winds threatens the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions, ABC News reported on Monday.

The system is also expected to increase wildfire risk across the central US, while bringing rain, thunderstorms, and a brief burst of snow to parts of the Northeast late Monday.

By Monday evening, a broad area from the Dakotas to northern upstate New York is expected to receive 3-6 inches of snow.

Dry and windy conditions in the South are also expected to worsen wildfire threats, particularly in areas already battling large blazes in the state of Nebraska.

As the system moves east into Monday, it could bring rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds to parts of the Northeast, according to the report.