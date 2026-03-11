WERE NOT FINISHED YET, TRUMP SAYS ON IRAN

'We're not finished yet,' Trump says on Iran

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Washington has inflicted devastating military damage on Iran and warned that American operations could continue.

"We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet," Trump told the reporters.

Asked what additional military steps might be needed for the operation to end, the president suggested the current strategy would continue.

"More of the same and we'll see how that all comes out. ... They've lost their navy. They've lost their air force, ... their leaders are gone. ... We could do a lot worse," he said.

When asked if he is concerned about a domestic terror attack by Iran, Trump replied, "No."

Trump claimed US forces had severely damaged Iran's naval capabilities, particularly vessels used for laying sea mines.

"We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night. We're up to boat number 60. I didn't realize that that big a navy. I would say it was big and ineffective. But every one of their ships, just about all of their navy, is gone, bottom of the sea," he said.

About the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said it will be "safe."

Trump said he thinks oil companies should use the Strait.

The president was asked whether he is willing to withdraw the US from Iran, even if they have not turned over and allowed the US to seize their remains.

"I'm not going to answer that," Trump replied.

When asked about his message for Lebanon, Trump said the US is working on it.

"We love Lebanon. We love the people of Lebanon, and we're working very hard. We got to get rid of the Hezbollah. Has been a disaster for many years," he said.

















