US orders nonessential embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia

The United States Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, citing rising regional security risks amid escalating tensions. The precautionary move aims to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens and diplomatic staff.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published March 09,2026
The US State Department said it has ordered "non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members" to leave Saudi Arabia due to rising security risks in the region.

In a brief statement, it said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of US citizens and diplomatic staff amid ongoing security developments.

The department did not provide details about the specific threats that prompted the order, but the move comes at a time of heightened military and security tensions across the region.

In similar situations, the US often reduces the presence of nonessential personnel in countries facing potential security risks while maintaining core diplomatic staff to ensure the continued functioning of its missions.