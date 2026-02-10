 Contact Us
US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific

The US military struck a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, killing two suspected “narco-terrorists,” according to US Southern Command. The operation comes amid intensified US military efforts against drug trafficking under the Trump administration.

Published February 10,2026
The US military carried out a strike Monday on a vessel allegedly engaged in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said on the US social media company X's platform.

Two alleged "narco-terrorists" were killed and one survived the strike, it added.

The Trump administration has intensified military operations in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts against narcotics trafficking.