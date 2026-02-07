Pentagon cuts funding for military training programs at Harvard University

The Pentagon announced Friday that it is cutting funding for all military training programs at Harvard University.

"I am discontinuing all graduate-level professional military education ... all fellowships and certificate programs between Harvard University and The War Department for active duty servicemembers," Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in a video statement.

The move comes amid the Trump administration's escalation against the Ivy League school for a clash of political ideologies, ranging from the Israel-Hamas conflict to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"University leadership encouraged a campus environment that celebrated Hamas, allowed attacks on Jews, and still promotes discrimination based on race in violation of Supreme Court decisions," said Hegseth.

He added that Harvard's anti-military stance does not deem the private university worthy of receiving federal funding.

"Today, this university... which receives billions of our federal tax dollars, is one of the red hot centers of Hate America activism," said Hegseth. "Too many faculty members openly loathe our military. They cast our armed forces in a negative light and squelch anyone who challenges their leftist political leanings, all while charging enormous tuition. It's not worth it."

The funding cuts will begin in the 2026-27 school year. Military members currently enrolled in classes will be allowed to finish their courses.

Harvard previously sued the Trump administration for the government's attempt to freeze federal funding for the school, but with the latest announcement, Harvard is not the only target of funding cuts.

Hegseth said the army, navy and air force "will evaluate all existing graduate programs for active duty servicemembers at all Ivy League universities and other civilian universities."

In addition, Hegseth said that going forward, the Pentagon will focus on developing warriors and "maximizing taxpayer value in building lethality to establish deterrence."

"That no longer includes spending millions of dollars on expensive universities that actively undercut our mission and undercut our country," said Hegseth.