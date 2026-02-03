Trump says US in talks with Cuban leadership 'right now'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is in ongoing discussions with the leadership in Cuba, which he alleged is a "failed nation."

Trump acknowledged the dialogue Sunday, but when asked by a reporter about what he is hoping to accomplish via the talks, he said, "it's a failed nation now, and they're not getting any money from Venezuela, and they're not getting any money from anywhere."

"It's a failed nation. Mexico is going to cease sending them oil. So I'd like to take care of the people that are here from Cuba," he added. "Many would like to go back. Many would like to at least visit their relatives. And I think we're at a pretty close (point), but we are dealing with the Cuban leaders right now."

Following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, Trump repeatedly argued that Cuba "will be failing pretty soon" as it loses critical financial and energy support previously provided by Venezuela.