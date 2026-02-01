Trump says newly released Epstein files exonerate him

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One as he travels from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that newly released investigative files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein do not implicate him and instead clear him of wrongdoing, according to remarks made to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Speaking during a flight to Florida, Trump commented on the public release of more than three million pages of documents linked to investigations into Epstein, who was accused of operating a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls.

Trump said he had not personally reviewed the files but had been briefed by "some very important people."

"I didn't see it myself, but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping," Trump said, adding that the material contradicted expectations among what he described as the "radical left."

He also alleged that writer Michael Wolff conspired with Epstein in an effort to harm him politically and said he was considering legal action against Wolff.