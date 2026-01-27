White House outlines 3-step plan for Minnesota to restore 'law and order'

The White House outlined a three-step plan on Monday for Minnesota officials to restore order and end the need for federal immigration enforcement operations that have sparked deadly confrontations and mass protests.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that US President Donald Trump "outlined a clear and simple path to restoring law and order" in Minnesota to Governor Tim Walz.

The first step requires Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and other Democratic leaders to transfer "all criminal illegal aliens currently incarcerated in their prisons and jails to federal authorities, along with any illegal aliens with active warrants or known criminal histories for immediate deportation."

Second, state and local law enforcement must agree to hand over all undocumented individuals arrested by local police, Leavitt said.

Third, local police must help federal authorities apprehend and detain those wanted for crimes, "especially violent crimes," she added.

Leavitt said if Minnesota implements these measures, "Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) will not be needed to support ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on the ground in Minnesota."

CBP is conducting its own internal review, she noted.

Leavitt also blamed Saturday's fatal shooting on "deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota," saying: "Nobody in the White House, including President Trump, wants to see people getting hurt or killed in America's streets."

She accused Walz and Frey of spreading lies about federal officers "who are risking their lives daily," and of blocking local police from cooperating with ICE.

Leavitt suggested Trump's "cover-up" allegation refers to Minnesota officials encouraging protesters "in an attempt to distract from the widespread, massive fraud that has taken place in their state."

The spokesperson said the administration is also examining whether "active organization amongst these left-wing groups" is occurring, adding the FBI and Justice Department are investigating.

The accusations stem from unproven claims by a right-wing influencer alleging fraud related to publicly subsidized daycare centers among Minneapolis' Somali residents, which local officials deny.

Trump announced on Monday that he is sending border czar Homan to Minnesota following two fatal shootings of American citizens by federal agents during immigration operations, which sparked mass protests. The US president said he and Walz "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."





