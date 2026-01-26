US TO REVOKE VISAS OF 2 MEMBERS OF HAITIS TRANSITIONAL PRESIDENTIAL COUNCIL

The US State Department announced Sunday that it will "impose visa restrictions and revoke the visas" of two members of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) and their immediate family members.

The statement noted the actions are being taken due to "the TPC members' involvement in the operation of gangs and other criminal organizations in Haiti, including through interference with the Government of Haiti's efforts to counter gangs designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) by the United States."

"The United States remains committed to supporting Haiti's stability and to partnering with Haitian authorities to fight gang violence in Haiti. The Haitian people have had enough with gang violence, destruction and political infighting. The Trump Administration will promote accountability for those who continue to destabilize Haiti and the region," it added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Friday with Haitian Prime Minister Alix Fils-Aima, telling him that the TPC must be dissolved by Feb. 7.

Rubio's phone call followed a US Embassy statement Wednesday that cautioned members of the transitional council against efforts to alter Haiti's political arrangements, warning that Washington would take action against anyone backing destabilizing initiatives that favor gangs.

Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years. The country saw an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

On May 2, 2025, the US State Department designated the Haitian gang alliance Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif gang as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, citing escalating violence and a worsening economic crisis.





