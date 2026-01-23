Trump administration weighs full withdrawal of US troops from Syria: Report

The US is considering a "complete withdrawal" of troops from Syria following the collapse of the YPG/SDF terror organization as President Ahmed al-Sharaa moved to wrest control of the northeastern part of Syria, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

"The head-spinning events of the last week" have led the Pentagon to question the viability of the American military's mission in Syria after the SDF's defeat," it reported, citing three US officials.

US officials see "no reason" to keep American troops in Syria if the SDF completely disbands, it added.

The US has 1,500 troops in Syria, according to a Pentagon announcement in July.

US President Donald Trump, shortly after taking office for a second term last January, said he "will make a determination" on troops in Syria.

Asked about the report, a Pentagon official told Anadolu, "We have nothing to provide on this, and we don't speculate on hypothetical situations or future operations."