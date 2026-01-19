Trump says building a 'New York Stock Exchange' in Dallas is bad thing for New York

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that building ‍a "New York Stock Exchange" in Dallas is ‌an "unbelievably" bad ‍thing for New York.

"I can't believe they would let this happen. A big test for the new Mayor!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner ⁠of NYSE, had said it would add Texas as its venue for a secondary listing last year.

NYSE Texas, which officially opened for business earlier ‌in 2025, saw 10 companies, including oilfield service company Halliburton and Truth Social-parent Trump Media & Technology Group, ‍dual list on the Dallas-based exchange in ‍the first ‍three months.

Intercontinental Exchange ⁠and the ‍New York mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.























