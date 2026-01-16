Child social media bans spread worldwide

Restrictions on children's access to social media are spreading worldwide after Australia moved to ban users under the age of 16 last year, citing the negative effects of social media use on young people.

Australia passed legislation prohibiting access to social media platforms for users under 16, which entered into force Dec. 10.

Facebook owner, Meta, said 550,000 accounts were deactivated following the change, including 330,000 on Instagram, 173,000 on Facebook and 39,000 on Threads.

About 10 platforms are subject to the restrictions, including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, Threads and Kick.

- Europe follows Australia's lead

Several European countries have since moved to adopt similar measures.

Denmark signed a resolution on Nov. 7, banning users under 15 from accessing social media platforms.

Spain approved a bill in June 2024 raising the legal age for data protection consent from 14 to 16, while France and Norway have already imposed limits tied to digital maturity.

- US, Türkiye, China approach differ

In the US, the federal system has resulted in a fragmented regulatory environment for age verification and parental consent. Several states, including Florida, are considering bans on certain platforms, while legislative efforts remain ongoing in others.

In Türkiye, the Grand National Assembly is discussing a potential ban on social media use for children under 15.

Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas said social network providers would be required to prevent access by users under that age.

A draft bill covering social media regulations for children under 15 is expected to be submitted to the relevant parliamentary committee by the end of January.

China follows a different model, maintaining one of the world's strictest digital control systems.

Children under 18 face restrictions on mobile data applications, limiting access to certain apps during specific hours and allowing only content approved by the Cyberspace Administration of China as supportive of physical and mental development.

Users aged 16 -17 are allowed up to two hours of daily app use, those aged 8 - 15 one hour, and children under 8 only 40 minutes.

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, activates a child mode for users under 14, prioritizing educational content such as science experiments and museum exhibitions.

Most major US-based social media platforms are banned in China.