US vice president to chair national security meeting on Iran amid demonstrations

US Vice President JD Vance will chair a meeting of senior officials to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Iran amid continued mass demonstrations in the country.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Anadolu that Vance would chair the meeting with the "principals" of the National Security Council at 4pm Eastern Time (2100GMT). Additional details, including whether US President Donald Trump will participate, were not immediately available.

The meeting is slated to take place as Trump flies back to Washington from Detroit, Michigan, where he delivered public remarks largely focused on the economy. Trump could call into the Iran meeting from Air Force One, but it is not clear if there are any plans for him to do so.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called on Iranian anti-government demonstrators to continue protesting across the country, telling them that "help is on its way."

"Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way. MIGA!!!" he posted.

Trump was using an acronym that is a play on his Make America Great Again slogan, referring instead to Iran.

Later asked by reporters about what kind of aid would be provided to protesters Trump was noncommittal, saying, "You're gonna have to figure that one out, I'm sorry."

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests in recent weeks amid a deteriorating economy and the rapid depreciation of the Iranian currency, the rial.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based group, estimates a death toll of at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.