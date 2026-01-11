Trump to be briefed on response options as Iran protests continue: Report

US President Donald Trump is expected to receive briefings on Tuesday on possible responses to nationwide protests in Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The talks are set to explore a range of options, from sanctions and cyber measures to potential military action, though no final decision is anticipated at this stage, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine are expected to attend the meeting, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a senior military official cited by the New York Times said commanders would want additional time to prepare US forces before any potential attack, including consolidating positions and strengthening defenses against possible Iranian retaliation.

US officials also warned that military action could produce unintended consequences, including unifying the Iranian public behind its government or triggering retaliatory strikes across the region.

Iran has been gripped by protests since late December over the sharp depreciation of the rial and worsening economic conditions.

Trump has publicly warned Tehran against suppressing demonstrations, while Iranian officials have dismissed such statements as "reckless" interference.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned Sunday that Israel, the US military, and shipping centers would be considered "legitimate targets" if Washington launches a military attack on Tehran.

Last June, the US carried out airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities-Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan-as part of Operation Midnight Hammer during the brief Iran-Israel war.