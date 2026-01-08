US urges restraint amid escalating SDF attacks in Syria’s Aleppo

The US urged restraint on all sides Thursday as violence escalated in Syria's Aleppo province following continued attacks by the PKK/YPG terrorist group operating under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"The United States is closely monitoring the situation. We urge restraint on all sides," a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement in response to Anadolu's inquiry.

"All parties should focus on how to build a peaceful, stable Syria that protects and serves the interests of all Syrians, rather than pushing the country back into a cycle of violence," the spokesperson said.

The comments came as members of the SDF shelled residential neighborhoods in Aleppo for a third consecutive day, prompting the Syrian army to respond to the sources of fire, according to Syrian media outlets.

Washington said it continues to back dialogue between Damascus and the SDF, particularly around a previously announced integration agreement.

"Ambassador (Tom) Barrack continues to support and facilitate dialogue between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces," the spokesperson said, adding that the meetings facilitated by the US special envoy for Syria focused on "the implementation of and recommitment to the March 10 integration agreement."

The Syrian presidency had announced the signing of the agreement on March 10 last year, providing for the SDF's integration into state institutions and reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.