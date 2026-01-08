Trump orders US withdrawal from 66 international organizations over national interest concerns

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a "Presidential Memorandum" directing government agencies to withdraw from 66 international organizations that the administration argued no longer serving American interests.

"The Memorandum orders all Executive Departments and Agencies to cease participating in and funding 35 non-United Nations (UN) organizations and 31 UN entities that operate contrary to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity, or sovereignty," said the information shared by the White House.

Noting that the move follows a "review ordered earlier this year of all international intergovernmental organizations," the White also argued that "these withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over U.S. priorities."

Shortly after its release, the White House deleted the page with information on the memorandum.