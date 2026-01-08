2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at US funeral

Two people were killed and eight injured in a shooting at a funeral outside a church late Wednesday in the state of Utah.

Police said three of the injured are in critical condition, according to Fox News.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 North Redwood Road.

Authorities confirmed that some victims were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

Police do not have a confirmed description of the suspect's vehicle, but authorities are searching the area from Redwood Road to the Jordan River.

Redwood Road remains closed near the church, and officials are advising the public to avoid the area.

FBI Salt Lake City said in a statement on US social media company X that it is "aware of the incident in Salt Lake City and offering assistance to our law enforcement partners."





