US removes Caribbean airspace restrictions following Venezuela attack

A plane remains across the runway at La Carlota military air base in Caracas on January 3, 2026, after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. (AFP Photo)

The US late Saturday lifted Caribbean airspace curbs after its military operation on Venezuela, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

"The original restrictions around the Caribbean airspace are expiring at 12:00am ET (0500GMT) and flights can resume.

"Airlines are informed, and will update their schedules quickly," Duffy said on the US social media company X.

Major carriers, including American Airlines, Delta, United, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue, were preparing to restart Caribbean flights by Sunday.

Dozens of flights to the Caribbean on Saturday were cancelled by key airlines after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricted the airspace in the Caribbean and Venezuela to ensure the safety of the flying public.

President Donald Trump said a US military action on Saturday resulted in the capture of Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro, pledging to assert American control for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

Trump accused Maduro of overseeing drug shipments into the US and holding power illegitimately through election fraud. Maduro, who is currently in custody at a New York detention facility pending drug charges, has rejected the allegations, and officials in Caracas have called for his release.