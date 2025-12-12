US Treasury Department imposes new Venezuela-related sanctions

The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions Thursday targeting officials and businesses tied to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, focusing on his inner circle and companies operating in the oil industry.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned three nephews of Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores; a Maduro-affiliated businessman; and six shipping companies operating in Venezuela's oil sector.

Additionally, a statement said OFAC is identifying six associated vessels that have engaged in "deceptive and unsafe" shipping practices and continue to provide financial support to Maduro's government.

"Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"These sanctions undo the Biden Administration's failed attempt to make a deal with Maduro, enabling his dictatorial and brutal control at the expense of the Venezuelan and American people. Under President Trump's leadership, Treasury is holding the regime and its circle of cronies and companies accountable for its continued crimes," he added.

The State Department said separately that the sanctions affect four individuals and six entities, and identify six vessels involved in activities supporting Maduro's government.

The US described Maduro as the leader of the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) Cartel de los Soles, and accused him of destabilizing the region and undermining Venezuela's economy.

"The U.S. government will continue to deny financial lifelines to the illegitimate Maduro regime, which he uses to oppress the Venezuelan people. The United States is committed to keeping the American people safe by using all available means to eliminate threats of narco-trafficking and crime throughout our hemisphere," it said in a statement.