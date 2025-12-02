US travelers to be charged $45 for on-site ID verification starting Feb. 1

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin charging US travelers $45 starting Feb. 1 if they arrive at airport security without a Real ID, passport, or other federally approved identification, according to American media.

A Monday report by Just The News said that under the new rule, passengers who forget their documents can use a fee-based verification system, TSA Confirm.ID, to validate their identity for up to 10 days.

The rollout follows the federal Real ID requirement for domestic flights, which took effect in May after years of delays.

"Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens out of the skies," said Adam Stahl, deputy administrator for TSA.

He added that while most people already present compliant IDs, "we must ensure everyone who flies is who they say they are."

TSA urged travelers to upgrade to a Real ID, identified by a black or gold star on state-issued licenses, or carry an approved alternative to avoid delays or missed flights.

The agency said procedures may vary by airport, but identity must be confirmed before entering security.



