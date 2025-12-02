Trump warns Honduras over election delays, accuses commission of halting vote count

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticized election authorities in Honduras, warning of severe consequences if the country is "trying to change the results" of its Nov. 30 presidential election.

"Looks like Honduras is trying to change the results of their Presidential Election. If they do, there will be hell to pay!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

His remarks came after Ana Paola Hall, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), said early results in Honduras' general election show that the two leading presidential candidates -- right-wing candidate Nasry Asfura and former TV host Salvador Nasralla -- are locked in a "technical tie."

According to Hall, Asfura led Nasralla at that point by 515 votes.

"Their tally was stopped when only 47 percent of the Vote was counted. It is imperative that the Commission finish counting the Votes.

"Hundreds of thousands of Hondurans must have their Votes counted. Democracy must prevail!" Trump said.

Last week, Trump endorsed Asfura of the conservative National Party and pledged to pardon former President Juan Orlando Hernandez.





