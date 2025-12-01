VENEZUELA FILES COMPLAINT OVER TRUMPS REMARKS ON CLOSING ITS AIRSPACE

A plane of Venezuelan airline Conviasa flies over Maiquetia, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on November 30, 2025, as seen from the Simon Bolivar International Airport. (AFP Photo)

Venezuela announced Sunday that it filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), accusing the US of a "violation of sovereignty" after President Donald Trump declared its airspace should be considered entirely closed.

Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Araguayan said on social media that Trump's announcement regarding Venezuelan airspace constituted an infringement of national sovereignty. He said officials had submitted a written complaint to the ICAO outlining their position.

"This kind of action constitutes unlawful interference, which is defined as a serious offense in Annex 17 of the International Civil Aviation Convention. It endangers the safety of aviation operations by spreading false information. Moreover, the United States has no authority to make such a declaration, and it has no legal basis," he said.

Araguayan stressed that the only body with authority over Venezuelan airspace is the country's National Aviation Authority (INAC), adding: "No foreign power can in any way replace Venezuela's jurisdiction."

According to local media, President Nicolas Maduro's government has also sent a letter to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), warning that US military buildup in the Caribbean poses a serious threat to the stability of global energy markets.

The letter emphasized Venezuela's determination to defend its natural energy resources, stating that the country would not bow to blackmail or threats.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the country's National Assembly (AN), also commented on the developments, saying: "I trust that you will make your best efforts to help stop this increasingly aggressive assault that seriously threatens the balance of the international energy market."

Rodriguez further referred to boats targeted by the US in the Caribbean on allegations of drug trafficking, claiming that Venezuelans had been killed in those operations.

Announcing that an extraordinary session of the National Assembly would be held on the matter, he added: "Just minutes ago, we met with the families of Venezuelans who have been killed, unlawfully and without due process, during illegitimate and illegal U.S. military operations since Sept. 2."