Twelve dead, 30 missing in Peru river port landslide

At least 12 people, including three children, died in a landslide at a river port in central Peru Monday, and 30 were reported missing, officials said.

The landslide submerged a boat with about 50 passengers on board, and another with none, as they were docked at the port of Iparia in the Amazon jungle region of Ucayali, according to a police report cited by the Andina news agency.

Six people were injured, it added, and a search and rescue operation was underway at the start of the Peruvian rainy season.

Without giving a toll, Peru's COEN national emergency operations center said on X that tragedy struck at dawn due to "erosion" of the bank of the Ucayali river.

