New York Mayor-elect Mamdani stands by past Trump criticism, calls meeting 'productive'

U.S. President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shake hands as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 21, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said he stands by all his past criticisms of US President Donald Trump, including calling him a threat to democracy, while describing their White House meeting last Friday as "productive."

"Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe," Mamdani told NBC News in an interview aired on Sunday, stressing the importance of not shying away from disagreements while understanding what brings leaders to the negotiating table.

Asked specifically if he still believes Trump is a fascist, he replied, "That's something that I've said in the past, I say today," adding that he appreciated that their conversation addressed disagreements openly. Following his meeting with Trump on Friday, he said the leaders "are very clear about our positions and our views."

Pressed on whether Trump assured him federal troops would not be sent to New York, Mamdani said Trump "cared deeply about public safety" but emphasized he trusts the New York Police Department to deliver security under his leadership, much like other mayors who have pushed back on Trump's effort to claim the National Guard is needed to make certain cities safe.

Mamdani, New York's' first Muslim mayor, said he told Trump that public safety is "the cornerstone of an affordability agenda," citing his decision to retain current Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has "driven down crime across the five boroughs."

He confirmed plans to raise billions in new taxes on the wealthy and businesses to fund universal childcare and other programs, moves which would require Governor Kathy Hochul's approval.

Mamdani said he recently talked to Hochul-a fellow Democrat-describing their conversation as productive and saying both committed to "working together for the affordability agenda," though the governor has not publicly committed to tax increases.

"I think raising taxes make the most sense. If there's any alternative that raised the same amount of money, I'm open," Mamdani said.

Addressing concerns from Jewish New Yorkers, Mamdani pledged to "protect them across the five boroughs" and "celebrate and cherish them" by "rooting out anti-Semitism," increasing hate crime prevention funding by 800%, and ensuring police protection outside synagogues.