US Senate unanimously approves bill to force release of Epstein files

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

The US Senate on Tuesday cleared, by unanimous consent, a House-approved measure directing the Justice Department to disclose all unclassified records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer secured unanimous consent to clear the Epstein Files Transparency Act as soon as it arrived from the House, just hours after the lower chamber approved it in a 427-1 vote.

"The Senate has now passed the Epstein bill as soon as it comes over from the House," Schumer told the Senate floor.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.