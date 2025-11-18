US House Democrats unveil bill to block Trump administration from striking Caribbean, eastern Pacific

A bloc of senior US House Democrats introduced a War Powers Resolution on Tuesday to halt the Trump administration's unauthorized military operations in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

The resolution was introduced by Reps. Gregory Meeks, Adam Smith, Jim Himes, Bennie G. Thompson, Jason Crow and Ilhan Omar.

The lawmakers alleged the administration has conducted military strikes for more than 60 days without congressional approval, prompting what they describe as a constitutional challenge on the president's war-making authority.

They said in a statement that the administration has carried out 21 strikes on vessels in the Western Hemisphere, which have resulted in the "extrajudicial killings" of dozens of individuals.

"Nor has this administration explained why it has deployed an invasion-level force of roughly 15,000 troops, a carrier strike group, and military aircraft for a mission it claims is about counter-narcotics. This posture is wildly disproportionate to the stated objective and far more reminiscent of preparations for war," they said.

They also questioned why operations were being carried out by the US military rather than the Coast Guard or other law-enforcement agencies traditionally responsible for counter-narcotics missions.

"The Congress has not authorized the use of military force," they said.

The lawmakers accused President Donald Trump of sidestepping congressional authority and "grossly expanding his power to act as judge, jury, and executioner."

Under the Constitution, Congress holds the exclusive power to declare war. The War Powers Resolution seeks to force the administration to cease military actions unless and until Congress grants authorization.

"It's time for every Member of the House of Representatives to go on record: do they support President Trump's executive overreach, or do they stand with the Constitution?" they said.