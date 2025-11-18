Tennessee court blocks National Guard deployment in Memphis

A Tennessee court ruled Monday that Governor Bill Lee's deployment of the National Guard to Memphis -- initiated at President Donald Trump's request -- was unlawful.

The court concluded that Lee lacked the legal authority to send military forces into the city, noting that Tennessee law permits such deployments only under strict conditions.

According to the court ruling, there had been neither a "grave emergency" nor a "disaster" nor a request from local officials, as required by law.

The case was brought by a coalition of local and state leaders which is represented by Democracy Forward, National Immigration Law Center and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, PLC.

In a unified statement after the ruling, the coalition said the decision protects fundamental democratic principles.

"We brought this case because Tennesseans deserve leaders who follow the law, respect our Constitution, and protect—not undermine—our democratic institutions. Today's ruling makes clear that no governor or president can deploy military force into our communities without legal authority, public accountability, or a genuine emergency. Military power must never be used as a political tool.

"Memphis deserves public safety, community investment, and democratic decision-making—not unlawful militarization," the coalition said.

Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, DC. He also sent hundreds of US Marines to Los Angeles in June to quell unrest caused by his immigration crackdown.





