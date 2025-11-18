1 IN 4 PREGNANT WOMEN IN US DONT GET EARLY PRENATAL CARE: REPORT

1 in 4 pregnant women in US don't get early prenatal care: Report

About a quarter of pregnant women in the US do not receive prenatal care during the first trimester, according to a report published Monday.

The report, released by the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes, said beginning prenatal care after the first trimester is emerging as a growing and concerning trend in the US.

"We have known about risk factors for preterm birth, including prior history or preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care, for years," said Michael Warren, the March of Dimes' chief medical and health officer.

Beginning prenatal care early is crucial, as it provides the most time to determine how to best support the health of the pregnant woman, whether by managing existing chronic conditions or identifying potential risk factors.

Several systemic barriers in the US prevent women from beginning or continuing prenatal care, with "maternity care deserts"—areas lacking sufficient maternal health services—being a major factor.

Over a third of US counties have no obstetrician/gynecologist, family physician, or certified nurse-midwife, and also lack hospital birthing facilities or certified nurse-midwives, and also lack hospital birthing facilities or centers.

Warren said that the stagnant national rate and widening gaps show the need to boost research, expand maternity care access, and advance policies that better protect mothers and babies.