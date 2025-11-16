US Rep. Greene questions Israeli ties to Epstein, says feud with Trump stems from files push

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday that a foreign government may be pressuring President Donald Trump to keep Jeffrey Epstein files hidden, specifically questioning Israel's potential involvement with the late sex offender.

"I think the question that many Americans are asking" is whether Epstein was working for Israel, Greene told CNN, citing emails released by the House Oversight Committee showing his ties to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

"We saw him making business deals with them, also business deals that involved the Israeli government and seems to have led into their intel agencies," the Georgia Republican said.

Asked if she was accusing Israel of pushing Trump to cover up the files, Greene said she was questioning "any foreign government" but confirmed Israel "in particular."

Greene, a longtime loyalist, has criticized the president and her party's leadership in recent weeks.

FEUD WITH TRUMP



Greene said her conflict with Trump stems entirely from her push for Epstein file transparency.

"Unfortunately, it has all come down to the Epstein files, and that is shocking," she said, adding Trump's remarks have been "hurtful," particularly calling her a "traitor."

"Those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger," Greene said.

"I believe the country deserves transparency in these files," she said.

Greene denied Trump's assertion that she criticized him because he discouraged her from running for Senate or Georgia governor.

"That is absolutely not true. Actually, I never had a conversation at all with the president about running for Senate or running for Georgia," she said, adding she decided independently not to pursue those positions.

Greene said she hopes for reconciliation with Trump. "I certainly hope that we can make up," she said, noting she speaks for her side.

Trump on Friday officially withdrew his endorsement of Greene, calling her "wacky" and a "Republican in name only (RINO)" on social media after she joined a bipartisan petition to compel the Justice Department to release remaining Epstein files.

He said he would support any challenger who wants to take Greene's seat in Georgia in the 2026 midterms.

Trump has dismissed the Epstein files issue as a "hoax" concocted by Democrats, while the White House worked to prevent a House vote demanding full file release.