US Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva sworn in, teeing up potential vote on Epstein files

US House Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva on Wednesday, ending a seven-week impasse that had delayed the lawmaker from assuming her seat and paving the way for a vote to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The House had been out of session since Sept. 19, and Johnson declined to swear in Grijalva during the chamber's recess amid the ongoing government shutdown, which is now in its 43rd day.

After the swearing-in ceremony, addressing the lower chamber for the first time, Grijalva said it has been 50 days since the people of Arizona's seventh congressional district elected her.

"50 days that over 800,000 Arizonians have been left without access to the basic services that every constituent deserves. This is an abuse of power. One individual should not be able to unilaterally obstruct the swearing in of a duly elected member of Congress for political reasons," she added.

Turning to new Epstein emails referencing President Donald Trump, Grijalva said it is past time for Congress to restore its role as a check and balance on the administration.

"I will sign the discharge petition right now to release the Epstein files. Justice cannot wait another day," she added.

Grijalva became the 218th member needed to advance the discharge petition, compelling the House to hold a vote on making all records related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein publicly available.

The Democrat from the state of Arizona won a special election on Sept. 23 to replace her father, Rep. Raul Grijalva, who died in March.