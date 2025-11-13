Trump administration revokes Biden-era limits on Alaska oil drilling

The Trump administration on Thursday finalized its rollback of Biden-era limits on oil and gas drilling in an Alaska area that is the nation's largest tract of undisturbed public land.

The move is consistent with President Donald Trump's goal to reduce restrictions on domestic oil and gas development, particularly in resource-rich Alaska.

Biden's 2024 rule had prohibited oil and gas leasing on 10.6 million acres (4.3 million hectares) of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, while limiting development on more than 2 million additional acres.

"By rescinding the 2024 rule, we are following the direction set by President Trump to unlock Alaska's energy potential, create jobs for North Slope communities and strengthen American energy security," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement. "This action restores common-sense management and ensures responsible development benefits for both Alaska and the nation."

An Alaska Native group, Voice of the Arctic Inupiat, said in a statement that it supported the rollback because drilling infrastructure contributes meaningfully to the region's tax revenues and supports services like healthcare and education.









